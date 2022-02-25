Sports

Falcons’ Plumptre surprised to be a footballer

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Falcons’ Plumptre surprised to be a footballer

New Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, never is in dreamland after making her debut for Nigeria in the home and away fixture against Cote ‘d Ivoire. The Leicester City defender is mixed heritage and proud. After FIFA’s clearance in January, she is eligible to play for Nigeria through her paternal grandfather. “When I was younger, my dream was never to be a professional footballer,” she told BBC East Midlands Today.

“Football has pushed me beyond my boundaries.” It’s because of her involvement in the game that she has explored her ancestry – something she admits she previously “never delved into much”. “It’s always been an assumption that I’m white,” said Plumptre.

“I get a lot of messages and people question my heritage a lot, but I can’t necessarily blame them. It comes down to education. “What people see is what they think. People don’t want to have the conversation or want to consider anything deeper than what they see.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Everton win at Anfield for first time since 1999

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

*Draws for Saints, Chelsea, Burnley and Baggies Everton secured a first Premier League win at Anfield in 22 years as goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson dealt a blow to Liverpool’s top-four hopes. Richarlison opened the scoring in the third minute when he was played in on goal by James Rodriguez – the Brazilian driving […]
Sports

8 Nigerians drafted into NBA 2020 season

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Eight basketball players with Nigerian roots have been drafted into to play in the elite division of NBA 2020 United States basketball season by top clubs. The draws which were staged on Thursday saw Isaac Okoro, born in the US to Nigerian parents becoming the highest-drafted player with Nigerian root after Michael Olowokandi since 1998. […]
Sports

Eagles throw away four-goal to draw against Leone Stars

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Super Eagles of Nigeria surrendered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4 against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying game on Friday evening. Alex Iwobi’s double and strikes from Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze handed the Super Eagles an impressive first-half lead before a brace from Al-Hadji Kamara and efforts from Kwame Quee […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica