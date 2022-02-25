Falcons’ Plumptre surprised to be a footballer

New Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre, never is in dreamland after making her debut for Nigeria in the home and away fixture against Cote ‘d Ivoire. The Leicester City defender is mixed heritage and proud. After FIFA’s clearance in January, she is eligible to play for Nigeria through her paternal grandfather. “When I was younger, my dream was never to be a professional footballer,” she told BBC East Midlands Today.

“Football has pushed me beyond my boundaries.” It’s because of her involvement in the game that she has explored her ancestry – something she admits she previously “never delved into much”. “It’s always been an assumption that I’m white,” said Plumptre.

“I get a lot of messages and people question my heritage a lot, but I can’t necessarily blame them. It comes down to education. “What people see is what they think. People don’t want to have the conversation or want to consider anything deeper than what they see.”

