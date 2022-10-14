Sports

Falcons rise in FIFA rankings

Despite suffering back-toback defeats in international friendly matches, Nigeria’s Super Falcons moved a step up in the latest ranking released by FIFA, BSNSports. com.ng report Super Falcons suffered two consecutive defeats to the World champions the United States 4-0 and 2-1 and also recently lost 2-0 to Japan in Kobe. According to the latest ranking released on Thursday afternoon, Super Falcons are now ranked 45th in the World as against 46th it was ranked in the previous ranking. They maintained their position as the top-ranked team in the continent of Africa. New champions Bayana Bayana of South Africa are now ranked 54th in the World and 2nd in Africa.

African Top 10
1. Nigeria ( 45)
2. South Africa ( 54)
3. Cameroon ( 58)
4. Ghana ( 59)
5. Ivory Coast
6. Equatorial Guinea
7. Morocco
8. Tunisia
9. Algeria
10. Zambia.

 

