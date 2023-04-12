Sports

Falcons spank New Zealand 3-0 in Turkey

On a day that world-governing body FIFA marked exactly 100 days to the biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in history, Nigeria’s Super Falcons spanked World Cup co-hosts 3-0 in a friendly in Antalya, Turkey that also marked a third consecutive win for the nine-time African champions.

Captain Onome Ebi, who is heading to her sixth FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand, headed the Super Falcons in front after 34 minutes at the Mardan Sports Complex, turning the game around after the Ferns had put some pressure on the Nigeria defence in the first quarter-hour.

Spain-based forward Rasheedat Ajibade missed narrowly with a left- footed shot in the 21st minute, but there was no stopping the inspired Ebi 13 minutes later as she nodded in a cross by Toni Payne.

Jennifer Echegini, strong on the left side of the Nigeria defence, made it two for the Super Falcons in the 48th minute after some excellent wing play by Michelle Alozie.

Hannah Wilkinson came close to reducing the tally in the 62nd minute but goal- keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie intervened quickly to keep the scoreline at 2-0.

The Super Falcons continued to launch onslaughts into the Ferns’ half of the field after Gift Monday replaced Asisat Oshoala and Ngozi Okobi- Okeoghene came in for Toni Payne, and Glory Ogbonna replaced Michelle Alozie.

