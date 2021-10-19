Falcons target big win against Black Queens, camp bubbles

After their recent setback against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa, the Super Falcons of Nigeria will return to the pitch in an all-important Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against the Black Queens of Ghana. It was a big shock for women football followers as Nigerian women were beaten 4-1 by South Africa in the final of the Aisha Buhari Cup played at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos, recently. With a slot at the AWCON in Morocco at stake, the Falcons will have to be at their best to get a win against Ghana at the same venue where they lost to South Africa on Wednesday, October 20 and the return leg is slated for Accra on Sunday.. The 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Morocco in the summer of next year, will also serve as the qualifying tournament for the 32-team 2023 FIFA World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023. The camp is already full with almost all the players in camp at the moment as they target a big win in the first leg of the game so as to make the second leg a mere formality. “It is important for us to get a good win at home and then go to Accra and play like warriors,” the coach of the team, Randy Waldrum, said.”

