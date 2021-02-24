Falcons thrash E’ Guinea 9-0 to win Turkish Women’s Cup

Super Falcons on Tuesday won a historic Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya after thrashing Equatorial Guinea 9-0.

That was the first time an African team would win the tournament and the African Women Nations Cup champions did that in style by winning all three games in Turkey .

They opened with a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow and followed that with an identical 1-0 defeat of Uzbekistan and crowned it with 9-0 trouncing of Equatorial Guinea.

Ugonna Kanu put Nigeria ahead after just eight minutes of action.

Captain Asisat Oshoala made it 2-0 when she tucked away a penalty after the lively Toni Payne was fouled inside the box in the 11th minute, before she scored again from the spot two minutes later.

The Barcelona Ladies star then completed her hat-trick with a beauty on 26 minutes, when she sprung the offside trap of the Guineans before she rounded up the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Payne provided the assist for Uchenna Kanu to make it 5-0 after 36 minutes.

Charity Adule scored with a header in the 38th minute and Payne will then net her first goal for Nigeria two minutes from the break.

Debutant and FC Robo skipper Monday Gift made it 8-0 on 69 minutes as coach Randy Waldrum gave a run out for several uncapped players.

