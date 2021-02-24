Sports

Falcons thrash E’ Guinea 9-0 to win Turkish Women’s Cup

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Falcons on Tuesday won a historic Turkish Women’s Cup in Antalya after thrashing Equatorial Guinea 9-0.

That was the first time an African team would win the tournament and the African Women Nations Cup champions did that in style by winning all three games in Turkey .

They opened with a 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow and followed that with an identical 1-0 defeat of Uzbekistan and crowned it with 9-0 trouncing of Equatorial Guinea.

Ugonna Kanu put Nigeria ahead after just eight minutes of action.
Captain Asisat Oshoala made it 2-0 when she tucked away a penalty after the lively Toni Payne was fouled inside the box in the 11th minute, before she scored again from the spot two minutes later.

The Barcelona Ladies star then completed her hat-trick with a beauty on 26 minutes, when she sprung the offside trap of the Guineans before she rounded up the goalkeeper and slotted home.

Payne provided the assist for Uchenna Kanu to make it 5-0 after 36 minutes.
Charity Adule scored with a header in the 38th minute and Payne will then net her first goal for Nigeria two minutes from the break.

 

Debutant and FC Robo skipper Monday Gift made it 8-0 on 69 minutes as coach Randy Waldrum gave a run out for several uncapped players.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

NOC ready for the Olympics –Gumel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Gumel Ahmed, wishes all stakeholders and the corporate world a resounding happy New year. Gumel in his New Year message to his immediate constituency and the corporate world, thanked all and sundry for their support for the success recorded so far in the sporting events. He […]
Sports

Rivers govt approves rehabilitation of Amiesimaka Stadium

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has approved the total re-grassing and rehabilitation of the Mainbowl football pitch and the two training pitches of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Sports Complex.   The stadium has hosted several local, continental and international matches in the past, but the mainbowl football pitch had been undulating and thus needed an […]
Sports

Why Rohr can’t take Eagles forward – Amokachi

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Ex international, Daniel Amokachi, has joined the growing list of Nigerians who believe coach Gernot Rohr is not the right person to take the Super Eagles of Nigeria forward.   Rohr came under increased pressure following the Super Eagles 4 – 4 and a goalless draw against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica