Falcons too old for modern women football – Modise

South African legend, Portia Modise, has blamed the defeat of Nigeria’s Super Falcons squarely on the refusal of the Nigeria Football Federation to hand opportunities to younger players rather than heavily relying on aged players. Modise opined that the nine-time Africa champions have lost their winning edge because they keep fielding many aged players that ought to have retired instead of giving opportunities to younger players from their Under 20s.

Super Falcons have over five first team players aged 30 and above including captain Onome Ebi (39) who played all the four matches, midfielder Rita Chikwelu (34) and goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi (35). Modise who scored 101 goals for Banyana Banyana said: “One thing that I see in the Nigerian team is that they don’t want to let go of the senior players.

 

