Falcons won’t press panic button, will bounce back against Bostwana – Coach

The head coach of the Super Falcons Randy Waldrum has said his team will not press the panic button following their 2-1 loss to rival South Africa in their opening game of the ongoing Women African cup of Nations, insisting that his wards would bounce back when they confront debutants Bostwana in their second group match.

Two quick goals in the second half from the duo of Jermaine Senoposenwe and Hildah Maigia, and a late one from Rasheedat Ajibade, made it a record back-to-back wins for the South Africans who in September last year thrashed the Super Falcons 4-2 at the final of the Aisha Buhari Cup (Invitational Tourney), held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in Lagos. Waldrum admitted his side were poor against the Bayana Bayana, pointing accusing fingers specifically at his strikers but assured Nigerians that they will make up for the shabby showing when they take on Botswana.

“I was surprised with our performance in the attack,” Waldrum said after the game. “We got a late goal and we tried to get back in the game, we are still positive. “I am looking forward to how we can improve, we will look at the areas we were exposed and we will make those corrections.”

