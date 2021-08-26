Faleke empowers 200 constituents with N70,000

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikeja Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Abiodun Faleke, has empowered his constituents. He empowered 200 constituents with N70,000 each to support their businesses. Faleke, who was represented at the empowerment programme by Mallam Ahmed Jagi, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the gesture by the lawmaker.

He encouraged them on the need to make sacrifices to invest in their business. He said no amount was too small to start a business. He said: “Poverty is very prevalent in our society and for us to quantify on what to do, if all legislators both at the federal and state levels can be like Hon. Abiodun Faleke, maybe their lives would improve higher and there will be hope for the people and possibilities of a brighter future for all.” According to Jagi, Faleke was determined to assist and empower his constituents.

He said no shenanigans were being perpetrated through which the opposition would bring him down. He described Faleke as a very sensitive person who knew the needs of those around him and how to fulfil them at all costs. He said a lot of people in the constituency had benefited immensely from the empowerment embarked upon by Faleke since his re-election in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...