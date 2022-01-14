Faleke’s day of double honour

Last Friday was a day of double honour for the member, House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, WALE ELEGBEDE reports

For Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, January 7, was a day he won’t forget in a hurry. It was the day he was conferred with the title of Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland and also received an ‘Award of Excellence’ from the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) Ikeja branch. The lawmaker at a ceremony attended by prominent personalities, politicians, religious and traditional leaders, captains of industries and community leaders, among others from within and outside Lagos, was bestowed with the Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland, while his wife, Esther, was also conferred with the Yeye Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland title.

The titles of Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland and Yeye Atunlushe-Akorode of Ikejaland were jointly conferred on Hon. Faleke and his wife, Esther by the three traditional rulers monarchs in Ikeja –Alaguda of Aguda, Oba Hakeem Agbaosi Saibu (Ewe-Obaja I); Awise of Onigbongbo, Oba Oluwasegun Adeyemi Ajasa (Olaside I) and Oloregun of Oregun, Oba Olukunmi Olusesan Akingbola (Ikudoro I). While Faleke and his wife were been celebrated by the people of Ikeja, with the chieftaincy titles, the federal lawmaker was surprised by artisans and technicians in Lagos as the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT), Ikeja branch, presented Award of Excellence to legislator. The award was presented to him in recognition of his extraordinary and exceptional passion and support to Ikeja artisans and technicians Faleke, a former chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and one-time deputy governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, has contributed immensely to support artisans and technicians in Lagos State and Ikeja in particular.

This is why the Ikeja chapter of ASLAT deemed it fit to honour him on a day he was conferred with a chieftaincy title, making it double honours. Faleke, who was excited with the double honours given to him by traditional rulers in Ikejaland, who conferred the Atunlushe-Akorode title on him and Ikeja chapter ASLAT, who gave him an Award of Excellence, thanked them for deeming it fit to honour him.

He said the double honours showed that his constituents in Ikeja appreciate all he has been doing for them, especially since he has been representing them in the House of Representatives. He assured his constituents that he will not relent in his efforts to serve the people of Ikeja Federal Constituency passionately, while noting that the honours bestowed on him by the traditional rulers and ASLAT will be a wake-up call for him to do more for his people. Speaking at the event, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who was accompanied by his wife, Salamotu, described Faleke as a reliable man, who deserved the double honours. “Hon. Faleke deserves this title. He has a proven track record, and the people can attest to this fact.

I am proud of him, and wish him goodness in all his endeavours. He is a good representative of the people, as evidenced in today’s outing, and we can only pray for him to go higher and higher,” he said. Speaking on the award his association gave to Faleke, the National Coordinator of the Association of Nigerian Artisans and Technicians (ASNAT), Mr. Shina Akinyemi, said: “Hon. James Abiodun Faleke deserves all accolades and encomium he is getting everywhere now. He did not just get here in one day or used money as many normally do to get all these honours, he worked for it.

“In our own case as artisans and technicians in Ikeja Local Government Area, Faleke has been our life support for more than 15 years, assisting us with so many things in kind and cash just to uplift and boost our trades and businesses. Did you see the last mega empowerment he did, 100 mini busses, 200 tricycles, thousands of working tools and equipment were given to about 15,000 artisans and technicians across Ikeja council. “It has never happened before. No one, I repeat no one has ever done so much for artisans and technicians in Lagos State as Hon. Faleke has done in the last 15 years.

No wonder that title Atunluse (the one who Upgrade the city) Akorede (one who brings goodness) combined with our own Award of Excellence fits him and his adorable wife perfectly. We will continue to remain loyal and support him in all his endeavors and aspirations.”

On his own part, Mr. Lateef Onisuna, an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Ikeja, popularly known as ‘D Guvnor’ described Faleke as “simple, calculative and brilliant.” He said the federal lawmaker deserved the award his association gave to him. “Faleke is a great politician who knows his peoples needs and always ready to provide those needs if they are at his reach. I have known him for over 30 years. Giving and helping has always been his character. He just loves giving and helping, those are his passion and hobbies.

I am happy for him and congratulates him on these honours and pray many more of such comes his way,” he said. Another APC chieftain, Hon. Gbenga Akindele, said Faleke has empowered a lot of artisans and technicians in Ikeja. “Do you know what we call him? Koseleri! All what Faleke is doing now has never happened here before.

In the last one year for example, Faleke has done five mega empowerments, giving vehicles, tricycles, tools and machines worth millions of naira to uplift artisans and help our unemployed people get something to do. “Apart from empowerment, he has brought Grade A development to our local government; most of our roads are tarred and motorable through his facilitations.

He has rebuilt and equipped many schools and health centres, solar street light has been provided by Faleke in all the communities and streets in Ikeja. “He also empowered securities by providing and equipping Nigeria Police and our community security personnel. I can continue to mention more and more of what Faleke has done and he is doing. So, these honours bestowed on him are perfectly befitting. I congratulate him and thank those who honored him. These, I am very sure, will motivate him to want to do more.”

