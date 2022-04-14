FALLEN ANGELS: The ‘Unknown Gunmen’ holding S’East captive

“They know the topography of Igboland and are using it to their advantage. They studied well and discovered the relevance of Ogbuide River (Oguta Lake), Orashi/Ulasi River, Njaba River, River Niger and their many tributaries…”

Hope may be rising for residents of the South Eastern part of the country following intractable security challenges in the zone leading to unresolved killings by ‘unknown gunmen’ who kill and maim at will, as New Telegraph investigations may have unmasked those behind the much dreaded phenomenon.

Though the killings in the region has largely been blamed on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following the series of orders issued from them and the demands for the carving out of a Biafra nation from present day Nigeria, and the threats that have consistently followed the demands, coupled with the declaration of every Monday of the week as a stay-at-home day in the region, and consequences that accompany violation, many, especially security agencies have tagged every security breach in the region as the handiwork of the group.

However, when the group called off the Monday stayat- home order, to only be observed on days when their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being held in custody by the Federal Government is to appear in court, it appeared the IPOB lost control of its people as the cancelation was only observed in the breach in most parts of the zone, as people who dared go about their businesses on those days are always attacked, with some killed and their vehicles either burnt or vandalised. According to revelations from an exclusive investigation by our correspondents, with information from multiple sources, including a conversation with two different sources within the separatist group, in two different council areas in Imo and Anambra states respectively – Oru West and Ihiala – who were clearly uncomfortable with the deepening rift in the organisation and the perversion of their ‘genuine struggle’, they told investigators, that those behind the anarchy in Igbo land and the enforcement of the Monday stay-at-home order are those they called the ‘Fallen Angels’. Details of the investigation is presented from page 16.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...