News Top Stories

FALLEN ANGELS: The ‘Unknown Gunmen’ holding S’East captive

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

“They know the topography of Igboland and are using it to their advantage. They studied well and discovered the relevance of Ogbuide River (Oguta Lake), Orashi/Ulasi River, Njaba River, River Niger and their many tributaries…”

Hope may be rising for residents of the South Eastern part of the country following intractable security challenges in the zone leading to unresolved killings by ‘unknown gunmen’ who kill and maim at will, as New Telegraph investigations may have unmasked those behind the much dreaded phenomenon.

Though the killings in the region has largely been blamed on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following the series of orders issued from them and the demands for the carving out of a Biafra nation from present day Nigeria, and the threats that have consistently followed the demands, coupled with the declaration of every Monday of the week as a stay-at-home day in the region, and consequences that accompany violation, many, especially security agencies have tagged every security breach in the region as the handiwork of the group.

However, when the group called off the Monday stayat- home order, to only be observed on days when their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being held in custody by the Federal Government is to appear in court, it appeared the IPOB lost control of its people as the cancelation was only observed in the breach in most parts of the zone, as people who dared go about their businesses on those days are always attacked, with some killed and their vehicles either burnt or vandalised. According to revelations from an exclusive investigation by our correspondents, with information from multiple sources, including a conversation with two different sources within the separatist group, in two different council areas in Imo and Anambra states respectively – Oru West and Ihiala – who were clearly uncomfortable with the deepening rift in the organisation and the perversion of their ‘genuine struggle’, they told investigators, that those behind the anarchy in Igbo land and the enforcement of the Monday stay-at-home order are those they called the ‘Fallen Angels’. Details of the investigation is presented from page 16.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ortom’s attack: Military forces intensify patrol at security flashpoints in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

The military forces operating under the auspices of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) yesterday said it has intensified surveillance in areas considered to be security flash-points in Benue State following the assassination attempt on Governor Samuel Ortom.   Commander of OPWS, Major General Adeyemi Yekini disclosed this while briefing journalists at the scene of last Saturday’s […]
News

Alpha Mead initiates modular facility, boosts access to healthcare

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

To accelerate access to quality healthcare for all Nigerians, Alpha Mead Healthcare Management Services, a subsidiary of the Alpha Mead Group will on Wednesday, June 23, launch a state-of-the-art Modular Healthcare Facility (MHF) at the Gbagada General Hospital, Gbagada, Lagos. The Group Managing Director, Alpha Mead Group, Femi Akintunde said: “The MHF is a customised, […]
News

Ogun to partner NNPC to revive natural gas project

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday revealed that his administration has concluded plans to work with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to revive the Olokola Liquefied Natural Gas (OKLNG) and the deep sea port projects in Ogun Waterside Local government area of the state. Abiodun also disclosed that the State is presently working in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica