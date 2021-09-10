News

Fallen officers: Oyo Police begin payment of cheques to widows, families

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday commenced distribution of cheques to the widows and families of some Police Officers in Oyo State who had died while serving their fatherland. Beaming with smiles, the families of the deceased officers who are mostly widows, were presented with cheques by the State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, at the state’s Police Command Headquarters Eleyele Ibadan. Briefing the beneficiaries in her office, CP. Onadeko said: “I commend the efforts of all of you here seated for the upkeep of your family since the demise of your breadwinners. “I believe things might not that be that easier since you have lost your husbands, fathers, or brothers. I want to assure you that the welfare of the wives and relatives of our fallen officers is our priority.

