Fallout of minimum wage: FG to increase pension in the country

The Federal Government has assured pensioners on its payroll that it had concluded plans to increase their pensions as in line with the minimum wage increase in the country.
The Acting Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Barr. Ekpo Nta made this disclosure on Friday while briefing journalists in Calabar, Cross River State.
Nta said as soon as the salaries adjustments were concluded, his Commission had several meetings with the National Union of Pensioners, Pension Transition Administration Department (PTAD), Budget Office of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Finance, among others, for consequential adjustment of pension.
He added that the outcomes of the meetings were considered approved by the Board of the Commission last year and forwarded to the Presidency which eventually approved it.

