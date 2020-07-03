Sports

Falode: CAF Women’s Champions League, a dream come true

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Hard working Head of Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has declared that the decision of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to put the proposed Women’s CAF Champions League on the front burner in their next meeting in Cairo towards the actualisation of the league in 2021, is a dream come true for her as a front line football administrator in Nigeria.

Falode, noted that, when she disclosed to Nigeria women clubs at the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4, two years ago at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, that she would work assiduously to ensure the Confederation of African Football approves her desire to see women’s top clubs in Africa play the prestigious Champions League, she never knew the leadership of CAF would actualise the dream in a short time.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Avoid embracing, slapping hands’ – La Liga plans for return of fans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Spanish football is making plans for supporters to return to stadiums but they should not celebrate just yet. In fact, fans will be discouraged from celebrating at all. A 16-page draft protocol put together by La Liga, and seen by the Guardian, will enforce physical distancing in the stands, staggered arrival times and registration […]
Sports

Rohr lauds Simon’s permanent move to Nantes

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Abuja

Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr, has praised Moses Simon’s permanent move to French side Nantes FC from the Spanish Premiere division side Levante. Rohr who managed Nantes back in 2009 is delighted that the explosive winger who joined his former side permanently would be given more playing time than he had at Levante. Moses was […]
Sports

Arteta backs David Luiz despite horror show at the Etihad

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Mikel Arteta insisted David Luiz’s horror show in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City has not changed his opinion of the defender. David Luiz was at fault for two of City’s goals as the Gunners resumed their Premier League campaign with a resounding defeat in the Manchester rain on Wednesday. The former Chelsea center-back’s failed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: