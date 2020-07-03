Falode: CAF Women’s Champions League, a dream come true

Hard working Head of Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has declared that the decision of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, to put the proposed Women’s CAF Champions League on the front burner in their next meeting in Cairo towards the actualisation of the league in 2021, is a dream come true for her as a front line football administrator in Nigeria.

Falode, noted that, when she disclosed to Nigeria women clubs at the closing ceremony of the Nigeria Women Premier League Super 4, two years ago at the Agege Stadium, Lagos, that she would work assiduously to ensure the Confederation of African Football approves her desire to see women’s top clubs in Africa play the prestigious Champions League, she never knew the leadership of CAF would actualise the dream in a short time.

Like this: Like Loading...