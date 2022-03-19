Falode leads NFF inspection team to Baba Yara Stadium

NFF Executive Committee member, Aisha Falode, led the NFF inspection team to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana, at the request of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick. The stadium will host the five star second leg FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria, on March 25. The Beautiful stadium, all natural grass, with a 40,653 capacity is in the heart of the city. Falode, was taken on the inspection tour by Emmanuel Appiah, Director, National Sports Authority Region in Kumasi.

