Falode leads NFF inspection team to Baba Yara Stadium

NFF Executive Committee member, Aisha Falode, led the NFF inspection team to the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi, Ghana, at the request of the President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member, Amaju Pinnick. The stadium will host the five star second leg FIFA World Cup qualifiers between Ghana and Nigeria, on March 25. The Beautiful stadium, all natural grass, with a 40,653 capacity is in the heart of the city. Falode, was taken on the inspection tour by Emmanuel Appiah, Director, National Sports Authority Region in Kumasi.
EPL: Man City go 12 points clear, Spurs stunned by Southampton
Manchester City surged 12 points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Brentford, while Tottenham’s top four bid suffered a blow in a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Southampton on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side extended their unbeaten run in the league to 14 matches thanks to Riyad Mahrez’s first […]
Osimhen declares self fit for AFCON
Charles Ogundiya Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has declared himself fit for the fast-approaching Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to take place in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022. There has been a dark cloud surrounding the availability of the Napoli star after sustaining an injury in a Serie A game involving […]
Aussie Open: Players, officials to go into isolation after hotel coronavirus case
Between 500 and 600 Australian Open players, officials and support staff will go into isolation after a worker at one of the event’s quarantine hotels tested positive for coronavirus. Thursday’s play at the six warm-up events at Melbourne Park has been cancelled as a result. But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said: “At this stage there […]
