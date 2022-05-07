Sports

Falode: NWFL has gone through progressive reforms

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, said Thursday in Lagos, that, the league has been going through progressive reforms since 2017 when her board took over the mantle of authority.This has been the challenges the league board faced and is still facing in a bid to continue raising the bar on quality and professionalism.

She noted: “We are a role model to other African football associations who write to us to give them our template. You cannot sell yourself short. “It may have taken five years for the first sponsorship deal to eventually arrive, but we are proud of the work put in to trans- form the women’s league in Nigeria, in spite of having “next to zero support,” she said at the 2022 edition of Ladies In Sports International (LIS) Conference held at the Eko Hotels And Suites, Lagos on Thursday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Bamford helps Leeds to victory over Saints

Posted on Author Reporter

  Patrick Bamford scored his 13th goal of the season to help Leeds end a run of back-to-back defeats to extend Southampton’s own winless run to a far more worrying eight matches. The striker struck early in the second half, timing his run to perfection to beat offside and latch on to Tyler Roberts’ through-ball […]
Sports

Luik Club renovates to host Zenith Bank Next Generation Masters

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Luik Recreation Club, the first private elite tennis club in Lekki Phase One, will host the Zenith Bank Next Gen Tennis Masters which kicks-off tomorrow, December 14.   To ensure that the players, who represent the best talent that will take over from the present top senior players have excellent facilities to play, the […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Mbappe, Neymar score hat-tricks as PSG thump Clermont

Posted on Author Reporter

    Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 6-1 thrashing of struggling Clermont on Saturday to move closer to winning Ligue 1. Mbappe, who has still not decided whether he will stay at PSG beyond this season, scored twice and had three assists in last weekend’s 5-1 rout […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica