Falode: NWFL has gone through progressive reforms

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, said Thursday in Lagos, that, the league has been going through progressive reforms since 2017 when her board took over the mantle of authority.This has been the challenges the league board faced and is still facing in a bid to continue raising the bar on quality and professionalism.

She noted: “We are a role model to other African football associations who write to us to give them our template. You cannot sell yourself short. “It may have taken five years for the first sponsorship deal to eventually arrive, but we are proud of the work put in to trans- form the women’s league in Nigeria, in spite of having “next to zero support,” she said at the 2022 edition of Ladies In Sports International (LIS) Conference held at the Eko Hotels And Suites, Lagos on Thursday.

