News

‘Falsehood’- PDP Did Not Suspend Presidential Campaign – Dele Momodu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has debunked stories making the rounds in the media space that the party has suspended its rallies as a result of the rift between the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Reacting via his verified Instagram handle, Momodu said the stories are falsehood, and that the party is on course with its rallies, and is due to hit Kaduna next.

“Absolute falsehood…unlike the APC which is yet to put its act together, our Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has taken off at supersonic speed…see you soon in Kaduna by God’s grace,” Momodu said.

The ‘falsehood’ Momodu talked about hinged on reports suggesting that the “PDP may have temporarily suspended its presidential campaign apparently over the protracted rift between the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike.”

The stories held that “It was learnt that the campaign rally was suspended at the instance of Atiku who, party sources said, had drafted three prominent PDP stakeholders to mediate in the standoff between him and the Rivers Governor.

“Atiku was reported to have drafted a former Senate President, David Mark; a former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili and a former Delta Governor, James Ibori as mediators.”

Momodu reiterated that the campaign train of the party, which is in full force, will berth in Kaduna soon.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Incessant strikes: FG to introduce mandatory training of labour leaders

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has unveiled ongoing plans to introduce mandatory training for newly elected labour leaders at the National Institute of Labour Studies (NILS), as a step to addressing the incessant labour crises witnessed in the county. Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, who made the disclosure at the 2022 Budget Defence of […]
News

DG, FRIN, Adepoju, commends Zulum on National honour

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Director General of Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN), Professor Adeshola Adepoju has congratulated Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum on his nomination for the award of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON). President Muhammadu Buhari will on October 11 honour the Governor alongside other Nigerians, who have distinguished themselves in various […]
News

Kanu: Court picks date for judgment amidst heavy security presence

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Federal High Court, Umuahia, has fixed October 27 for judgment on the suit filed by the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu against the Federal Government. Justice Evelyn Ayandike announced the adjournment after entertaining the matter Tuesday amid heavy security presence around the court premises. In the suit filed on his behalf […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica