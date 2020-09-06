Falsies diamond artificial eyelashes cost N575,000

The Gold and Diamond Falsies were introduced to the world

in 2011 by Kre At Beauty.

They were designed by Taylor Chang Babaian and they became

the most expensive false eyelashes in the world.

The “diamond lashes” have 0.2 karat diamonds that were

hand-set on 18K gold strips and the “gold lashes” have Artisan

hand foiled 24K gold.

These lashes were exclusively made for Barneys in New York

with a price tag of $1,350 for the diamond lahses and $295 for

the gold lashes.

The diamond lashes is worth N573, 750 in Nigerian naira while

the gold lashes is worth approximately N125, 375.

These lashes are designed for an elegant and embellished look

while also reflecting one’s wealth.

