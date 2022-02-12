Falz blames failure of youths to participate in politics on poor leadership

Folarin Falana (Falz), musician, actor, and entertainer has reiterated the need for the teeming youths to be involved in their future by actively participating in the electoral process, urgingthemtogetinvolve andregistertogettheirPVCs. The accomplished entertainer has been in the vanguard of campaigning for mass involvement of Nigerian youths. He spoke as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed, GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the 2023 general elections. He stated that: “Votes don’t count is the big lie politicians sell to those whose votes cannot be bought so that only those whose votes can be bought will come to the polling units,” urging the youths to get involve and ensure that their votes count.
Related Articles
Ogun Workers threaten strike over minimum wage, unpaid 19 months deductions
Workers in Ogun State yesterday threatened a strike action over what they described as, “unimpressive,” implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the government and the state organised labour. The government had signed MoU with the organised labour in September 2020 on the implementation of the new minimum wage and other demands of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zurab Pololiskhavili: Making tourism stronger, ready for the future
United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) Secretary General, Zurab Pololiskhavili, reviews some of the landmark strides achieved by UNWTO and paves way for a better tomorrow as 2022 unfolds. Excerpts… This has been another challenging year for our societies, our economies and tourism. Many millions of jobs and businesses remain in peril, at the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Goronyo attack: Zulum, Yahaya visit Sokoto as NEGF’s reps; donate N20m
Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who is the Chairman of the Northeast Governors’ Forum, alongside Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, were in Sokoto on Saturday, for condolence and solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over a recent attack on Goronyo market by bandits, which left about 40 dead. Zulum led the visit on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)