Falz blames failure of youths to participate in politics on poor leadership

Folarin Falana (Falz), musician, actor, and entertainer has reiterated the need for the teeming youths to be involved in their future by actively participating in the electoral process, urgingthemtogetinvolve andregistertogettheirPVCs. The accomplished entertainer has been in the vanguard of campaigning for mass involvement of Nigerian youths. He spoke as Anap Foundation kick-starts its enlightenment campaign themed, GoNigeria, a campaign to sensitise Nigerian youths to participate actively in the electoral process leading to the 2023 general elections. He stated that: “Votes don’t count is the big lie politicians sell to those whose votes cannot be bought so that only those whose votes can be bought will come to the polling units,” urging the youths to get involve and ensure that their votes count.

