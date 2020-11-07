Arts & Entertainments

Falz dazzles in new teaser ‘Quam’s Money’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Rapper Falz is set to reprise his role as Quam (aka Sweet Boy Q) in Inkblot’s latest production, ‘Quam’s Money’. Written by Naz Onuzo, ‘Quam’s Money’ is the sequel to Inkblot’s 2018 comedy, ‘New Money’ which follows the story of Toun (Jemima Osunde), a young fashion designer who discovers her billionaire father left her a fortune and a business empire to run. The new film, directed by Kayode Kasum, will focus on Quam (Falz), a security guard whose life changes after he gets N300 million off the late billionaire’s largesse.

In a new teaser released on YouTube on Thursday, the entertainer who has two AMVCAs to his name was seen in an apparent show of affluence in contrast to the role he played in the prequel to the new film. ‘Quam’s Money’ stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chujwukewu, Michelle Dede and opens in cinemas December 11.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

I’ve no regret over my divorce, says Venita

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Actress Venita Akpofure said that when she just got married and had a baby, she lost her identity in the name of keeping her home and trying to keep everything together. The ex-BBNaija’s star housemate revealed that she wasn’t working but was at home taking care of her children. The beautiful thespian noted that the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Excitement as AGN launches HMO scheme for members

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Recently, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) took a major step to addressing the challenges of members as it launched HMO scheme with Medicard Nigeria, a global lifestyle health management company with presence in Philippines, Canada and Nigeria.   The launching held in Lekki, Lagos, had in attendance, President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie […]
Arts & Entertainments

What to expect from Big Brother Naija season 5

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Big Brother Naija season 5 will start airing on Sunday, 19 July, 2020. Ahead of the premiere, 19 potentials Housemates were quarantines to make everything works in tandem with the ‘new normal’ reality being occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic. The organizer reveals they have enough potential Housemates in the event some test positive to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: