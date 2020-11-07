Falz dazzles in new teaser ‘Quam’s Money’

Rapper Falz is set to reprise his role as Quam (aka Sweet Boy Q) in Inkblot’s latest production, ‘Quam’s Money’. Written by Naz Onuzo, ‘Quam’s Money’ is the sequel to Inkblot’s 2018 comedy, ‘New Money’ which follows the story of Toun (Jemima Osunde), a young fashion designer who discovers her billionaire father left her a fortune and a business empire to run. The new film, directed by Kayode Kasum, will focus on Quam (Falz), a security guard whose life changes after he gets N300 million off the late billionaire’s largesse.

In a new teaser released on YouTube on Thursday, the entertainer who has two AMVCAs to his name was seen in an apparent show of affluence in contrast to the role he played in the prequel to the new film. ‘Quam’s Money’ stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Williams Uchemba, Toni Tones, Jemima Osunde, Blossom Chujwukewu, Michelle Dede and opens in cinemas December 11.

