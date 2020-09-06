Falz, Josh2funny, others lead BHM’s Virality report 2020

FalzTheBahdGuy and Josh2funny are two of the leading entertainers in Nigeria who have been responsible for some of the biggest social media challenges across continents in recent months. Black House Media has taken it upon themselves as a team to look into how entertaining and viral these different ‘challenges’ go on social media.

The Concept of Virality 2020 outlines the value of viral trends, the role of social media platforms, celebrities and timing in creating trends and providing lessons for public relations professionals, social and digital media marketers, creative agencies, brand managers and content teams.

Whilst speaking on “The Concept of Virality Report,’’ the CEO, BHM Group, Ayeni Adekunle explained the rationale for creating this insightful publication.

“We decided to come up with this research work because in the business of content creation and marketing, brand and perception management, public relations and communication as a whole, it is important to have reliable data and bodies of research to refer to when making decisions regarding future content direction.

We believe that ‘The Concept of Virality’ will give our industry a deep insight into how to understand and appeal better to the imagination of the audiences we interact with on a daily basis,’ he said.

Falz, Folarin Falana and Josh2funny and a few other equally popular Nigerian entertainers started off and ignited global social media trends like, ‘Don’t Leave Me Challenge’, ‘Don’t Rush Challenge’ and the ‘10 Year Challenge’, which were reviewed in the second edition of BHM’s report, The Concept of Virality Report.

This new report, like its first edition published in 2016, explores the world of viral trends and user-generated content, answering pertinent questions about why the challenges became so popular so quickly, why some brands benefited from them and why others did not .

