Arts & Entertainments News

Falz Speaks On New Song, ‘Yakubu’, Says ‘I Don’t Fear Death

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nigerian hip-hop artist, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name Falz, has revealed why he does confrontational music.

Falz who is the son of a renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN said he was not afraid of death.

He stated this on Wednesday while speaking as a guest on Arise TV, stressing that life in Nigeria is not meaningful.

Speaking on the programme tagged Music as a Socio-political Tool’, the 32-year old hip hop star gave a vivid explanation of his latest song with his colleague, Vector, – ‘Yakubu‘, titled after the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

The rappers, in the song, called out INEC, its Chairman, and other political parties allegedly involved in the electoral malpractices in the just-concluded general elections.

According to Falz, he would rather go down fighting for justice than remain silent and die from the failed system of the country.

The rapper, Vector who joined the programme via Skype from the United Kingdom, said that he was not abroad because he was afraid of confrontation from state actors over the controversial song.

He further explained, “I knew that was going to come up when you announced that I was doing this from London. As I said earlier on, this is not the first time, this is not the second time, and this is not the third time.

“I have released tons of records that are very confrontational. And I was on ground. I’m always on ground when I released these records.

“It is not to say that I’m running anywhere. Absolutely not. Everyone knows where to find me. If anyone wants to find me. But I have no reason to fear anything.

“And I always say this when people ask me ‘How do you do these things without any fear of consequences?’

“And this is the same answer that I always give: the kind of life we are living already is one which we are more or less fading away already. It’s not a meaningful life that we have in Nigeria as a country.

“What’s the worst that could happen? It’s death. I don’t fear death. I would rather go down fighting for a just cause.

“I would rather be remembered as someone that lived a life that was meaningful rather than someone that for example was walking down the road and got run over by a danfo (bus) because he was driving recklessly.

“Or, someone that got a heart disease and could not save himself because there are no hospitals capable of saving him in Nigeria,” Falz added.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
News

Customs approves firms to import maize

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has granted approval to four firms to import 262,000 tonnes of maize despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ban in July this year. The apex bank has asked banks to stop processing documents for maize imports into Nigeria with immediate effect. However, NCS said Crown Flour Mills Limited, Wacot […]
News

Cyber crime: EFCC nabs 10 Yahoo suspects in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The arrested suspects according to the agency’s Head: Wilson Uwujaren, are Isaac Ogundayo, David Ayodele, Etiowe Kelvin, Seun Afolabi, Saheed Olalekan, Oluwatobi Damilola, Sukanmi Odofin, Ademola Okunola, Joseph Damilare, and Abass Sodiq. They […]
News Top Stories

Boko Haram, ISWAP, bandits killing Christians- CAN tells US

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the United States Government to provide the data used to delist Nigeria from ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ regarding freedom of religion. In a statement issued by the CAN’s President, Rev Samson Ayokunle, on Saturday, expressed regret that America did not contact the body before taking its decision. […]

Leave a Reply