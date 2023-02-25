Arts & Entertainments

Falz, Tekno release single on Nigeria’s socio-economic, political state

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz and multi-talented hit maker, Tekno, has teamed up for a new conscious record released to motivate Nigerians to exercise their franchise and vote right in the 2023 general elections. In this song, Falz addresses issues currently plaguing the country, from fuel scarcity to no cash, police brutality and so much more. Falz’s consistence in making social-conscious music is nothing short of admirable. He is truly a patriotic citizen. This is the second time Falz would be working with Tekno as they had previously worked on a song together while they were ambassadors for a telecom brand. Speaking on the song, Falz said: “As regards the current situation of the country, it is time for us to stop and get a new Nigeria. We need new leaders that can move this country to the right destination and at the right time, the time is now, we need to collectively shout OWa!

