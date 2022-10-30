Families find solutions to bullying from jw.org

Against the widespread bullying of children worldwide, some parents have related how beneficial resources from jw.org, website of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, have been very helpful in assisting their children and wards to combat bullying in schools and communities.

Reports have it that one in every five students, representing about 20 per cent, are bullied in school globally, with attendant effects on their health and educational wellbeing.

Pupils and students suffer such aggressive behavior from people with more physical strength and social power in the form of intimidation, kicking, hitting, and pinching of the hair. Other forms of bullying are verbal abuse, teasing and homophobic or racist remarks.

A couple, Adeyinka and Prisca, whose nine-year-old daughter, Jane, always returned home sad, feeling unloved and worthless after being bullied at school said the materials from the website were all they utilized to assist the girl. “On one occasion,” says Jane, “a bully grabbed my water bottle, smashed it to the ground, and broke it.

On another occasion, another bully known for being mean and unkind pulled a chair from under me and I fell to the ground in a large gathering of other students.” Adeyinka and Prisca, talked with their children about helpful Scriptural principles they had learned through their faith as Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The materials on jw.org, (the Witnesses’ official website), have been wonderful,” says Prisca.

“The experiences and videos were very helpful. I specifically picked out articles and videos that speak on the subject of bullying. For instance, in the whiteboard series there is one on “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists”. I watched along with Jane and it became obvious that we can conquer bullies without getting involved in a scuffle or fight.

Also, the article series entitled “Young People Ask” on jw.org, that centered on such materials were quite helpful.” Jane recovered stating that “Honestly, without the Bible I would have remained depressed. I learned that I don’t have to get even to conquer a bully.”

Another victim, Ikechukwu did not report his experience with bullying. “I noticed a puncture on his fingernail,” his mother Patricia says. “He said it was a pencil injury from a classmate, but that it was a mistake. I persisted, and he finally told me that it was a pencil stab after a violent push by a bully.

He admitted that the boy had been harassing him constantly. He would not report it because the boy was smaller in size and in a lower class, but related to the principal.” Patricia turned to the Scriptures and the resources on jw.org.

“There is the temptation to get back at the person, and gradually the bully becomes a bully himself,” says Patricia. “I would advise on what Jehovah wants us to do at Romans 12:17- 19, where revenge is not an option. Ikechukwu would often say, ‘Mommy, the message is clear.’ The videos and the cartoons make our work easier,” his mother says

