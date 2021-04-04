Families groan, NLC kicks against fuel price increase

As Nigeria’s cost-push inflation continues its upward trend since 2016, hitting 17.27 per cent in February 2021, and food inflation rose to 21.9 per cent in the review month, Nigerians are groaning over the rising price of goods, especially foodstuffs and essential commodities. PAUL OGBUOKIRI and OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI report that the latest speculation by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to raise the pump price of petrol from N165/litre to between N211-N238/litre would compound the inflationary trend and further escalate the already high cost of living in the country

• Workers lament as inflation continues to rise

• Cost of transport, foodstuffs, essential commodities rising

Petrol price and Nigeria’s cost-push inflation

As the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) prepares to raise the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the current N165/litre to between N211 – N238/litre, Proshare analysts say the increase would further push up Nigeria’s headline inflation, which has been rising since 2016.

“Nigeria’s headline inflation rose sharply to 17.27 per cent for February 2021 up from 16.47 per cent in January. This was the 18th consecutive monthly increase in Nigeria’s inflation rate. It will also be the highest level in 46 months.

The inflation is also expected to continue on this negative trajectory in March and could even cross the 20 per cent mark any sooner the price of PMS is increased to between N211-N238/liter as disclosed by the NNPC Group Managing Director,” the Economy and Investment Intelligence analysts said in a note to Sunday Telegraph.

“The impact of the recent blockade of food supply from the Northern states to the South, which did not reflect in the February inflation numbers will be captured in the March numbers even as fuel price is expected to be the key driver of the April inflation, including cost logistics and mobility.”

Recall that over six months ago, the Federal Government increased petroleum products prices for three straight months rising from slightly over N121 per litre in June to over N143 in July, and then N150 in August, only to be increased once again to N162 in September.

At the same time, electricity tariff was increased by over 150 per cent, threatening the fragile Nigerian manufacturing sector while the informal sector employing over 70 per cent of the working population reels helplessly under the suffocating impacts of increased energy and production costs in a Covid-19 pandemic period.

According to the Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf,:”Mounting inflationary pressures weaken purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded. It accentuates pressure on production costs; it negatively impacts profitability, and undermines investors’ confidence.

Tackling inflation requires urgent government intervention to address the challenges bedeviling the supply side of the economy.”

He identified variables impacting domestic prices to include transportation costs, logistics challenges, exchange rate depreciation, forex liquidity issues, VAT increase, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production. He said these concerns are essentially supply- side issues and any mitigation measures would have to be situated in the context of these variables.

Also, the acting Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Chuma Oruche, noted that Nigeria was experiencing cost-push inflation fuelled by the rising cost of production, as witnessed in transportation costs, security costs for farmers, and even foreign exchange crisis.

Specifically, he cited rising costs of inputs like feeds for poultry and fish farmers, insecurity in the food-producing regions, and price of petrol as factors responsible for the surging food inflation.

Minimum wage and petrol price increase

The national minimum wage for federal workers in Nigeria reached N30, 000 in 2020. It was increased by 62.2 per cent from N18, 500, which equaled to about $77. On the average, the monthly cost of living for an individual in Nigeria amounted to N43, 200, whereas this figure added up to N137, 600 for a family.

President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Ayuba Wabba in a telephone interview at the weekend, disclosed that Nigerian workers are against any petrol price increase at this time.

He said: “If the price of petrol is increased again from the current N165-N170/litre, the prices of almost everything, from transportation to foodstuffs will increase, making living completely impossible for the Nigerian worker at a minimum wage of N30, 000/ month, which most states are even not willing to pay while many states are owing workers salary arrears for many months.

“We say no to any fuel price increase at this time when the cost of living is above the minimum wage,” Wabba said.

Lamentations, anger as food prices soar

It is a known fact that food is essential for human existence, hence when the prices of food rise, frustration and anger set in among the people. That is the current situation of things across the country in recent times, especially in Lagos State, where everyone, rich and poor, young or old, is lamenting over rising prices of foodstuffs and other essentials.

At Ile- Epo and Mile 12 markets, both in Lagos respectively, Sunday Telegraph gathered that the prices food commodities like rice; yam, beans, onion and tomatoes have doubled and in some cases, tripled its initial price in the last two years.

Ibrahim Jimoh, a yam trader at the Mile 12 market, said the price of yam has increased from its initial price in the past months.

According to him, the price of a tally (100 pieces) of big sizes of yam was formerly sold for N50, 000 while the smaller sizes sold for about N26, 000 but now the bigger sizes sell for N70, 000 and the smaller sizes sell for N50, 000.

Buying for household consumption in smaller quantities, before three tubers of yam could be bought for about N1, 200 in the market but as at now; a tuber of yam sells at between N1,000 and N1, 500 in the market, depending on the sizes.

Jimoh attributed the price increase to difficulties in evacuating the farm produce from Oyo, Benue, Abuja and Kwara, where yam is mostly produced. Vincent Igwe, a rice dealer, said the price of rice fluctuates slightly on the downward trend.

According to him, a 50kg bag of rice (local), which was sold at N30, 000 last year December, now sells at N23, 000 this month while the foreign rice brands go for N30, 000 per 50kg bag. Obinna Chibikem, who sells beans, said the price of beans varies depending on people’s choices.

For instance, the brown Beans, which is commonly called the Honey Beans (Oloyin) and Drum Beans (Olotu) are more expensive in this part of the country compared to other types of beans because it is believed to be more delicious.

The small sack of the honey beans goes for N22,000 in the market while the drum beans which comes in a bigger sacks of ‘100kg’, sells at between N48,000 and N50,000 in the market.

According to Mrs. Ifeoma Praise, who sells Palm Oil in the market, 25-litre palm oil fell from its former price of N19, 000 to N16, 000 now in the market during the past few days and it is expected to fall more in the coming weeks. Five-litre of the produce which is quantity mostly bought for family use now sells at N2, 500 in the market.

The price of a sack of onions, which sold at N18, 000 a few weeks ago, now sells at N21, 000 in the market and that has affected selling in smaller quantities for family usage. Kabiru Adamu, a major onions’ dealer at the Mile 12 Market, said the price of onion in the market changes from time to time and that the quality available also affects the price.

Mrs. Ifeoma Joy, a housewife, while decrying the sudden increase in prices of food items in the market, said her husband used to give her N10, 000 to buy foodstuffs for their consumption and that normally lasts them for a while, but now, the high cost of things has forced her husband to increase the food allowance to N30, 000 a month.

Most sellers and buyers in the market expressed their grief and complained over the rising price of foodstuffs in the market even as most of them blamed government policies and nonchalant attitude toward worries of the citizens in the country.

Meanwhile, fares paid by Nigerian commuters increased from an average of N208.89 recorded in February 2020 to N361.3 in February 2021.

This was even as Petrol price in February 2020 was N145/litre and N165/ litre in 2021, indicating that despite the fact that the price of petrol rose slightly by just N20/litre in the review period, transport cost rose by over N152. The average fare paid by commuters for a bus journey within the city increased by 78.1 per cent year-on-year in February 2021 to stand at N361.3.

This is according to the transport fare watch report, recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). According to the report, the fare paid by Nigerian commuters increased from an average of N208.89 recorded in February 2020 to N361.3 in February 2021.

This represents a 78.1 per cent increase in price while it also increased by 2.6 per cent compared to N351.15 recorded in the previous month.

Out of recession, living standards below the poverty line

According to Prof. Ausbeth Ajagu, a political economist, chairman of Betcy Group of Companies and President of Academy of Entrepreneurial Studies, despite Nigeria’s economic growth rate averaging above 2 per cent over the past decade, over 40 per cent of Nigerians (83 million people) still live below the poverty line.

He said: “It is quite clear that there exists a palpable discord between Nigeria’s economic growth performance and its poverty numbers.

And until this is addressed, economic growth data will not be a true reflection of the reality. The disparity between economic growth and poverty numbers, which has existed for decades, is largely dictated by three factors: “Firstly, Nigeria’s rapid population increase outstrips its economic growth.

According to data from the World Bank, Nigeria’s compound annual growth rate in GDP between 2010 and 2019 was 2.2 per cent. This data appears positive until you compare it to the equivalent growth in population during that same period (2.4 per cent). What this means is that whilst the country as a whole may be generating more money, that income has to be shared among an increasing number of people, thus resulting in no increase in income for the average man on the street. So, effectively, growth in Nigeria’s GDP Per Capita (per person) is non-existent. “Secondly, the depth of poverty in Nigeria is quite significant compared to developed countries. In other words, poor Nigerians start further behind the poverty line. Over 82 million Nigerians live on less than $1 a day. So, even if their income is growing, it is rarely enough to push them above the international poverty line of $1.90 per day,” he said. He said the third factor is the unusually high levels of inequality in the country. “Thus, the impact of economic growth is not equally split across all spheres of the economy. Since income earned by Nigerians vary so widely, only a fraction of Nigerians is likely to cross the poverty line over a given period.

