Families of Kaduna train victims deny release of their relatives

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Families of the passengers, who were kidnapped after their train was attacked along the Abuja- Kaduna route in March have denied speculations that they have been released.

Speculations were rife in Kaduna and across the country on Wednesday when some online publications quoted sources closed to some of the relatives of the abducted passengers as saying their wards have returned home.

But according to the leaders of the victims’ families, the news was not true as the victims are yet to be freed.

In a terse message the leadership of the victims family said: “We, the leaders of this group (Abducted Kaduna train victims) have been inundated with calls on the rumoured release of two of our loved ones. We wish to state that the news is not true and it should be disregarded please. We should please not spread unconfirmed news.”

 

New Lagos real estate law guarantees hard time for fraudulent operators, says LASRERA boss

The Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) has declared its readiness to commence the enforcement of its newly signed Law aimed at holding Property Developers, individuals and organisations in Real Estate Business accountable, especially those with intentions to defraud accommodation seekers across the state.   The Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, […]
Kidnapped Local Govt Chairman regains freedom

    The abducted Chairman of Keffi Local Government Area in Nasarawa State, Muhammad Shehu-Baba, and his aide, Dr Tanimu Mohammed, have regained freedom from their abductors. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, confirmed this to NAN on Sunday in Lafia. The Keffi LGA Chairman, with his aide, were kidnapped on […]
Ajimobi’s wife tackles Makinde, other govs

  Florence, widow of ex- Oyo Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has lashed out at Governor Seyi Makinde for how his government treated her husband in the last one month of his illness. The visibly angry widow denied ever contacting Makinde or anybody in government for any kind of support during the illness of her husband, which […]

