Families of Kaduna train victims deny release of their relatives

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Families of the passengers, who were kidnapped after their train was attacked along the Abuja- Kaduna route in March have denied speculations that they have been released.

Speculations were rife in Kaduna and across the country on Wednesday when some online publications quoted sources closed to some of the relatives of the abducted passengers as saying their wards have returned home.

But according to the leaders of the victims’ families, the news was not true as the victims are yet to be freed.

In a terse message the leadership of the victims family said: “We, the leaders of this group (Abducted Kaduna train victims) have been inundated with calls on the rumoured release of two of our loved ones. We wish to state that the news is not true and it should be disregarded please. We should please not spread unconfirmed news.”

