Family accuses police of torturing 39-year-old Okada man to death in Ogun

…demand justice

A commercial motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider, Abiodun Oladele, has been allegedly tortured to death by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command. Oladele, 39, a father of three was arrested on April 1 by operatives of the Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) in connection with the riot against operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) inItori, Ewekoro LocalGovernment Area.

It would be recalled that some irate youths went on rampage to protest the alleged killing of a commercial motorcyclist in Itori. A suspected smuggler who was reportedly being chased by customs officers, rammed into the motorcyclist, killing him on the spot.

This, it was gathered, led to pandemonium as youths at the scene of the incident went on rampage, setting properties on fire. The violent youths invaded a hotel where operatives of NCS usually lodge, destroying properties, while other vehicles were burnt in the melee, which affected traffic on the old Lagos-Abeokuta highway for almost an hour.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said 13 suspects were arrested in connection with the attack. New Telegraph gathered that, Oladele was one of those apprehended during a “random arrest” following the Itori incident. Oladele, alongside, other suspects was reportedly taken to the police custody at SWAT office at Magbon Abeokuta, where he was allegedly tortured to death.

His elder brother, Omolekan Olugbenga, told our correspondent that, family members visited Magbon on April 4 to see the suspect but they were denied access to him. Olugbenga said when they visited the station for the second time on April 7, the SWAT Commander, Kalejaiye Olarewaju, told them that Oladele had died. “We were shocked,” he told our correspondent.

He said “The next time I went there, the Area Commander inquired from me, how many of us came from the family? I told them we were about eight including a lawyer.

He asked me to enter with one or two people. “When we entered with my senior sister, he said ‘the boy got ill, they took him to the Federal Medical Centre for treatment, but we have lost him.’

“Then, he said we should make arrangements on how to conduct an autopsy, so that we can carry the corpse. But I told him I won’t be able to carry the corpse because such a duty is beyond me, we have other family members at home.”

Olugbenga further explained that while Oladele was being held in custody, other suspects who were arrested and held up in the same custody were released on bail.

According to him, they revealed that Oladele died from pains of torture in the police custody. “When I returned to Itori, I saw other guys with whom my brother was arrested. They told me he did not fall sick. They said the operatives beat him, handcuffed him and left him in pain.

“He was bleeding through the nose. They said when the pain was too much, they called the police but they failed to respond. They said around 5am, my brother fainted. The police later came and carried him.

Those guys said they did not know where they took him to. “I did not see his corpse, but it is in their custody.” Olugbenga demanded for justice, saying his brother knew nothing about the incident he was arrested for.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...