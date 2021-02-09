Metro & Crime

Family announces death of Aba North/South Rep member, Ossy Prestige

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The family of the member representing Aba North and Aba South federal constituency, Hon Ossy Prestige Tuesday officially announced his death.

 

In a statement made available to journalists in Abia State, the brother of the lawmaker, Chukwu Nnanna and George Ezeikpe Okiyi, the DG of his office, said that they accepted the death as God’s will.

 

“As it pleased the Lord and in total submission to His Will, but with heavy hearts, we announce the passing away of Hon. Prestige Ossy, the member representing the Aba North/South Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly whose transition to Higher Glory occurred in the wee hours of 7th February in Germany where he has been receiving treatment for the past months.

 

“In his death bed and up to his last days, his love for his uncommon people of Aba and Abia State found expression in words.

 

“He fought gallantly to live for his people but God decided to take him into rest in his bosom. Who are we to question God?

 

“As we continue with necessary arrangements to repatriate his remains and accord him a hero’s farewell that he eminently deserves, we shall endeavour to carry everybody along.”

 

