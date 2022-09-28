Metro & Crime

Family announces death of Bukka Hut co-owner, Laolu Martins

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

The family of Laolu Martins, one of the co-founders of Bukka Hut, a leading fast-food chain in Nigeria, has announced his death.
A statement released by the family on Wednesday said the quintessential banker with over 21 years of experience in investment banking, corporate banking, stockbroking, asset management and pension fund management, died in the evening of Tuesday, September 27, 2022.
“We hereby solicit the support and understanding of everyone as the family grieves the loss of our beloved Laolu in our privacy.
“Our kind request is that you support the family – wife, children, aged mother and father and his siblings with your prayers at this difficult time.
“Further announcements will be made by the family,” the statement said.
Martins started his career with PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1999.
He joined Investment Banking & Trust Company Plc now Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc where he served in the Financial Control and Trade Finance/Foreign Operations units of the Bank before being seconded to Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Ltd where at various times he was Financial Controller, Head Asset Management and lastly Head Stockbroking.
He later resigned in 2005 to join Shell Nig. CPFA Ltd, the Fund Manager of the Shell Companies in Nigeria Pensions Scheme where he was Head, Investments up till 2008 when he resigned to join Nigeria International Security Limited, NISL, an independent financial services firm specialising in investments within the Nigerian space.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ngige joins 2023 presidential race

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo, Awka

*Says: ‘I have solution to Nigeria’s Problems’ Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen. Chis Ngige Tuesday officially declared to contest for the Presidency of Nigeria come 2023. Ngige, who made the declaration at his country home alone in Idemili South Local Government area of Anambra State, stated that he has the solutions to the challenges […]
Metro & Crime

Kidnappers demand N10m ransom from family of abducted widow

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Suspected kidnappers, who took a middle-age widow and mother of four children in Kogi, on Saturday has demanded for N10 million ransom from her family.   The widow, Mrs Sefi Jimoh, was allegedly kidnapped on the road while waiting for a commercial motorcycle, popularly called “Okada” to go home after a morning prayer session at […]
Metro & Crime

Police burst criminal hideout, arrest 28 suspects in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Police Command have raided black spots and arrested 28 suspected criminals and dislodged others at Okota area of the state. The operation was carried out by a combined team of policemen from the command following a directive by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica