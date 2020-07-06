Family bars Oyo delegation from Ajimobi’s eighth day prayers

Oyo State government’s delegation led by the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, was yesterday denied entry to the eighth day Fidau prayers for the immediate past Governor Abiola Ajimobi at the Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

However, the Special Adviser on Media to the late former governor, Bolaji Tunji, said later that the family was not informed ahead that the delegation was coming.

The security men at the gate denied the deputy governor entry, keeping the delegation waiting at the gate for more than 10 mins before they were discharged.

It was learnt that Olaniyan’s security men confronted the security operatives at the gate but the latter said they were acting on the orders of the widow, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, who instructed them not to open the gate for the government delegation.

The media aide to the deputy governor, Omolere Omoetan, told journalists that it was true that the government delegation led by the Olaniyan was denied access into the venue of the eighth day prayers for the former governor.

He said: “The security men at the gate told the security men in our convoy that it was the order from Madam.”

There has been an exchange of words between the family of the late former governor and the Oyo State government over the perceived attitude of Governor Seyi Makinde while Ajimobi was on sick bed and when he eventually died.

Florence had on Sunday last week, after the burial of her husband, accused the deputy governor of not making any attempt to communicate with the family during the sickness and after the death of Ajimobi.

However, the state government claimed that allegation was untrue, noting that Florence rebuffed attempts to assist by ignoring calls and efforts to reach her to offer a helping hand.

Reacting to the claim that the government delegation was shut out at the fidau prayer’s venue, Tunji said in a statement that the deputy governor arrived after the prayer had started, adding that the event was strictly a family affair.

