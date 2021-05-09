Family businesses key to Nigeria’s GDP growth –PwC survey

A new study from P r i c e Wa t e r – HouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria has revealed that lasting Family Businesses in Nigeria are crucial to Nigeria’s economic development, if the country is willing to realize its desired GDP growth potentials of 4 per cent – 6 per cent annually post COVID-19.

The PwC Nigeria report also stated that family businesses are essential to the success of the global economy, responsible for half of the global GDP and employment: the largest 750 alone having combined revenues of $9 trillion a year and employ more than 30 million people. Additionally, the new report noted that family-owned businesses account for over 30 per cent of companies with sales over $1 billion.

The leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria, in a new report titled, “The 10th Family Business Survey: From Trust to Impact”, conducted by Uyi Apata, Country and Regional Senior Partner; Taiwo Oyedele, Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader; and, Esiri Agbeyi, Private and Family Business Leader, which was exclusively sighted by Sunday Telegraph Correspondent, indicated the profound adverse effects of the COVID- 19 pandemic on global family businesses, especially revealing some of the lapses and lags among family businesses in Nigeria.

It said that at the heart of the matter was the need to build trust, improve on effective governance, ply the digital transformation route and embrace innovative financing for business expansion and diversification. In fact, the Family Business Survey is run every two years globally among key decision makers in family businesses within a number of PwC’s key territories.

The survey takes the pulse and explores the trends in family businesses. It covers questions on the family business’ values and purpose, performance and challenges, as well as preparations for the future. “For this year’s report, we surveyed 2,801 family business leaders across 87 territories including Nigeria, covering a wide range of sectors, from agriculture to technology.

“The goal of the survey is to get an understanding of what family businesses are thinking on the key issues of the day. “The theme of this year’s publication is “Why family businesses need to act now to protect their legacy tomorrow.” The fundamental philosophy behind this year’s theme is that global disruptions like COVID-19 have shown the need to focus on factors that turn current businesses into legacies for generations to come.

“There is a big task for family businesses, especially in Nigeria to effectively manage emerging risks by adopting business resilience measures across all service lines – sales, production, human capital, technology and research,” the PwC Nigeria Senior Partners added in the report. The report highlighted that the Nigerian Family Businesses (FBs) have had a challenging year – but rewarding as well. In particular, they have had to face tremendous headwinds with the currency issues and stock market fluctuations in addition to the pandemic.

“Growth is slowly returning to the market. We have seen how they have stepped in with their generous support of the communities during the pandemic. “The families are thinking about how to protect their legacy and getting the NextGen upskilled to be able to professionalise their organisations.

“The NextGen are also the ones to bring in a more evidence-based approach both for the business and philanthropy as well as leverage technology and digital trends. “The time to act is now if family businesses want to keep their legacy for future generations.

“Our report covers the following themes, providing insights and making recommendations for Family Businesses and other stakeholders,” PwC Nigeria said. PwC Nigeria in the report explained that growth reduced during the pandemic but businesses are resilient, adding that 41 per cent expect a decline in sales growth in 2020. 46 per cent globally, a sharp turnaround relative to 53 per cent who experienced growth pre-COVID. On a brighter note, the report said 66 per cent expect to grow in 2021 and are more ambitious for 2022 (94 per cent). Only 25 per cent cut dividends at the expense of salaries to owners but staff of Nigerian businesses received less staff support than the global average.

While enumerating on the economic implications, PwC Nigeria stated in the report that trust is the attraction amidst the pandemic, adding that the 2021 edition stresses the resilience of family businesses amidst a global pandemic. It pointed out that globally, only 21 per cent of family-owned businesses had to raise capital from external sources to support their activities.

“Our findings attribute the high level of trust and dependability as the main driver of the trend,” PwC Nigeria said. Also, growth and sustainability is at a low ebb, pointing out that only 16 per cent of family-owned businesses prioritize sustainability as a defined strategy in their business. Moreover, this was biased to large businesses and new-generation family businesses. Fostered by the lack of responsibility to society, this emphasizes a gap that needs to be closed to drive the long-term survival of family businesses.

