Family, colleagues bid Rev Aderonke Adekoya farewell

Today, the Nigerian Education ministry and the family of Bishop Wale Adekoya bid final goodbye to an esteemed educator, the late Rev. (Mrs.) Aderonke Adekoya, who slept in the Lord recently. To the family of Adekoya, Aderonke was not just an outstanding teacher and minister of God, she was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister. It is said that family background in many ways directs the destiny of a child. Adekoya being born to Late Rev. David Adebola Adekola of Onibudo Compound Kudeti, Ibadan and Mrs Rhoda Adetinrin Adekola (nee Makinde) of Aladiye Compound Ikire, Osun State had a significant impact in her life, as both her parents were dedicated teachers and committed Christians. Before the Lord called her, Adekoya was a committed and dedicated teacher who knows her onions. She was an effective communicator.

As a concerned class teacher at Reagan MemoriaI Baptist Girls secondary school, Sabo, Adekoya started Growing up Seminars for Teenage Girls so they can take proper care of themselves, the seminar which later metamorphosed into Hephzibah Foundation. As a woman who received the best education at every level, Adekoya did her best to impart her knowledge to the younger generation as a teacher. Like many others, she attended the Abadina Primary School University of Ibadan from 1967 to 1973. And then proceeded to Queen’s School, Ibadan from 1973 to 1978 when she obtained her WASC certificate in flying colours in 1978 at the age of sixteen. She proceeded to ALevel classes in Queens School/Government College Moor Plantation, Ibadan.

 

