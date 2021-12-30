Metro & Crime

Family demands justice for Imo Varsity student ‘killed’ by ‘Yahoo-boys’ in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

The family of Alexander Uzoma has cried out for justice over the alleged murder of their brother by some suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo-boys”, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

 

Uzoma, a 20 year-old 300-Level student of Imo State University was allegedly killed by his friends in November.

 

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, had last week arrested four young men, who had  confirmed that they dumped the corpse of Uzoma on Kuto bridge in Abeokuta on November 20.

 

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects said Uzoma visited them to learn internet fraud, after which he took a substance called Colorado and died.

 

However, the elder brothers of the deceased refuted the claim that Uzoma had gone to learn internet fraud, saying he left home to watch a football match at a viewing centre around Adigbe, Abeokuta, being a Manchester United fan.

 

One of the siblings, Jude Uzoma, told journalists that he could not fathom how the police came about telling the public that his brother went to see his friends. “I was the one who wrote the statement when we got to Adigbe Police Station with our mother. We didn’t tell them he went to see any friend.

 

We said he went to watch football. Where did the police get that information from?” Jude asked.

 

The young man revealed how he and his mother visited Ibara, Obada, Lafenwa and about 15 police stations, including the State police headquarters, Eleweran, in search of the missing boy, whose phone he said kept ringing out.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two men violate 16-year-old mentally-challenged girl in Bauchi

Posted on Author ohammed Nasir Shuaibu

Bauchi Police have arrested two people for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old mentallychallenged girl at Azare town in Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State.   The police also arrested a man, Godiya Ishaku, who allegedly induced an 18-yearold girl, identified as Blessing, took her to an uncompleted building, injured her hand with a knife and […]
Metro & Crime

Man arrested for beating motorcyclist to death in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The police in Ogun state have arrested a 40-yearold man, Michael Salako for allegedly beating a commercial motorcyclist to death in the Olomore area of Abeokuta, the state capital.   The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday, said the suspect was arrested […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen attack bullion van, kill 2 policemen, civilian in Ondo

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure

Three persons including two mobile policemen and one civilian were yesterday shot dead by suspected armed robbers during an attack on a bullion van in Ore, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State. During the attack, two policemen were also said to have been injured by the gunmen who launched the attack in two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica