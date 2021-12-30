Family demands justice for Imo Varsity student ‘killed’ by ‘Yahoo-boys’ in Ogun

The family of Alexander Uzoma has cried out for justice over the alleged murder of their brother by some suspected internet fraudsters, popularly known as “Yahoo-boys”, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Uzoma, a 20 year-old 300-Level student of Imo State University was allegedly killed by his friends in November.

The Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, had last week arrested four young men, who had confirmed that they dumped the corpse of Uzoma on Kuto bridge in Abeokuta on November 20.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspects said Uzoma visited them to learn internet fraud, after which he took a substance called Colorado and died.

However, the elder brothers of the deceased refuted the claim that Uzoma had gone to learn internet fraud, saying he left home to watch a football match at a viewing centre around Adigbe, Abeokuta, being a Manchester United fan.

One of the siblings, Jude Uzoma, told journalists that he could not fathom how the police came about telling the public that his brother went to see his friends. “I was the one who wrote the statement when we got to Adigbe Police Station with our mother. We didn’t tell them he went to see any friend.

We said he went to watch football. Where did the police get that information from?” Jude asked.

The young man revealed how he and his mother visited Ibara, Obada, Lafenwa and about 15 police stations, including the State police headquarters, Eleweran, in search of the missing boy, whose phone he said kept ringing out.

