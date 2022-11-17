Family disowns monarch, wants installation stopped

The Adetutewo Royal Family in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday disowned Adeotoye Olawole as the Maporure of Aheriland in the Araromi Seaside of the council area. The stool is one of the traditional stools recently recognized by the state government. But the ruling family said Olawole is not qualified for the obaship of the coastal community, warning Governor Rotimi Akeredolu against installing, and issuing instruments of office to a new traditional ruler of the community.

In a letter addressed to Akeredolu, through its lawyer Ige Ademudara, the family rejected the alleged nomination of Olawole, saying it was illegal. Meanwhile, the State High Court in Okitipupa has restrained the governor from installing, and issuing instruments of office to a new traditional ruler in the community.

The order given by Justice D. I. Kolawole came in response to Olawole who has been parading himself as having been approved as the traditional ruler of Araromi Seaside. The suit instituted by the head of the Aheri Adetufewa Royal family, Prince Esanmbo Asemudara, asked the court for an interim injunction to restrain the government from further action regarding the stool.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...