News

Family disowns monarch, wants installation stopped

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The Adetutewo Royal Family in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday disowned Adeotoye Olawole as the Maporure of Aheriland in the Araromi Seaside of the council area. The stool is one of the traditional stools recently recognized by the state government. But the ruling family said Olawole is not qualified for the obaship of the coastal community, warning Governor Rotimi Akeredolu against installing, and issuing instruments of office to a new traditional ruler of the community.

In a letter addressed to Akeredolu, through its lawyer Ige Ademudara, the family rejected the alleged nomination of Olawole, saying it was illegal. Meanwhile, the State High Court in Okitipupa has restrained the governor from installing, and issuing instruments of office to a new traditional ruler in the community.

The order given by Justice D. I. Kolawole came in response to Olawole who has been parading himself as having been approved as the traditional ruler of Araromi Seaside. The suit instituted by the head of the Aheri Adetufewa Royal family, Prince Esanmbo Asemudara, asked the court for an interim injunction to restrain the government from further action regarding the stool.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG’s fresh loans: We risk ending up in a debt trap – Muda

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Must ensure loan is spent to build infrastructure – LCCI DG Economic and financial experts have warned that Africa’s largest economy might sink into a debt trap if it continues to throw caution into the air over incessant borrowings. Nigeria’s debt stock is expected to hit $45billion, if President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the National […]
News Top Stories

One INEC official killed, two missing as gunmen storm voters registration centre in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Gunmen numbering more than eight yesterday stormed a centre for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Council area of Imo State, dispersed the electorates, shot and killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is also as two other INEC officials involved in the exercise were still missing […]
News

APC Convention: Akume forfeits N20m refund

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

An aspirant to the position of the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last National Convention and Minister of Intergovernmental  Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday said he had forfeited the N20 million paid to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms for the position.   Akume said this at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica