Family establishes non-profitable hospital in memory of late mother

Succour is on the of Ikoro Ekiti and its environs in the Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State as the Lawal dynasty has set up a nonprofitable hospital for the benefit of the people and health care development. Speaking on behalf of the family about the establishment of the Private Specialist Hospital – Julianah Abike Memorial Hospital – Dr Fatai Lawal said the family and children of the late Abike Julianah Lawal were the brains behind the motive and the gesture is to immortalize their mother that died 21 years ago. The mother, according to Lawal, loved health care development while on earth to benefit residents of the community. He said: “Her love and passion for humanity before leaving the land made me agree to her instructions for the facelift of the project. “It’s one of a kind in the Ijero Local Government Area and its environment produces a functional health care system for all and sundry. My mother’s motivation got me this while I humbly enjoined everyone in need of it any day and anytime to assess the hospital at a low cost.” The Olukoro of Ikoro- Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Adeleye, who was represented by Chief Adebomi Adeyeye, the Ominio of Ikoro Ekiti, commended Fatai for establishing the hospital which he described as a laudable project.

