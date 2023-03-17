Family faults British govt’s handling of IPOB leader’s case

The family of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has expressed dissatisfaction with the failure of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Inquiry into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s (FCDO) “to take appropriate action in response to Mr. Kanu’s torture, extraordinary rendition and arbitrary detention”.

The family said the British Government’s approach to Kanu’s matter, a British citizen, has left much to be desired. They said through Kanu’s lawyers, Bindmans LLP demanded a review of FCDO’s approach they said had encouraged the Federal Government to continue to detain their son against the Appeal Court judgment discharging and acquitting him as well as the United Nations (UN)’s condemnation of his extraordinary detention. The family’s submission was published in FCDO’s inquiry into statelevel hostage situations, the mandate of which was to discuss the processes and approaches taken by the British government in securing the release of detainees in Iran and elsewhere.

The submission therefore examined the British government’s approach to Kanu’s case and highlighted the limited effectiveness of that approach in the face of the serious breaches of international law that have been, and continued to be committed against the IPOB chief. The submission also made recommendations to the FCDO for better practice, including reassessing its policy in respect of providing consular access to dual British nationals abroad, particularly in circumstances where there is a serious risk of torture, and where there are grounds to suspect that serious and egregious violations of international law have been committed by the state in question against the British national in their custody, among others. The family said: “Mr Kanu is a British national who ordinarily resides in the UK with his wife and children.

“On 19 June 2021, Mr Kanu was abducted from the airport in Nairobi, Kenya, and detained and tortured for around 10 days in Kenya. He was then subject to extraordinary rendition from Kenya to Nigeria, to face criminal prosecution in relation to his activities with IPOB. “Ever since, Mr Kanu has been detained in conditions that amount to torture at the headquarters of the Nigerian intelligence agency in Abuja. “He has been repeatedly denied access to medical assistance and to his legal team. Mr Kanu has requested consular assistance from the British government, but British High Commission officials have been permitted to visit him on only five occasions. “Mr Kanu remains in detention despite the UN and the Nigerian Court of Appeal having concluded that he was subject to extraordinary rendition and calling for his release on the basis that his detention is arbitrary.” They added: “Despite the Nigerian Court of Appeal ruling and condemnation by the UN, successive Foreign Secretaries have been unwilling to reach any firm view as to whether Mr Kanu has been subject to extraordinary rendition, nor have they called for his release.”

Like this: Like Loading...