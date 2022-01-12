Shonekan
News Top Stories

Family formally announces death of Chief Ernest Shonekan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The family of Chief Ernest Shonekan, the former head of the Interim National Government (ING), has formally announced his passing.

 

A statement, signed by Adeboye Shonekan for the family, said: “To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all and former Head of State, Chief Ernest, Adegunle, Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, CBE, the Baba Sale of Egbaland.

 

He passed this morning of natural causes at the age of 85.

 

“The family will release further details in due course.” Shonekan, a boardroom guru before his selection to head the ING, died in Lagos yesterday at the age of 85.

 

He was the Chairman of the ING midwifed by    the then Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a palace coup led by late General Sani Abacha who was Secretary of Defence

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Adamawa gov, Fintiri,may head PDP convention

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may appoint Adamawa State governor, Umaru Fintiri, as chairman of its national convention committee. The party has fixed October 30 and 31 for the convention to replace the present National Working Committee (NWC). The national caucus, which met yesterday, will propose the October date at today’s National Executive Committee (NEC) […]
News Top Stories

ASUU adamant on IPPIS enrolment, strike

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Chukwu David Abuja

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reiterated its opposition to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), a common platform recently introduced by the Federal Government for all employees on its payroll.   The body of academics said it would rather enrol its members on an alternative platform called the University Transparency […]
News

World leaders to send videos instead of traveling to UN in September

Posted on Author Reporter

  World leaders will send videos instead of physically gathering at the United Nations in September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the General Assembly decided on Wednesday, a move that paves the way for people wary of traveling to the United States – like North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un – to participate. The annual […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica