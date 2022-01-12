Family formally announces death of Chief Ernest Shonekan

The family of Chief Ernest Shonekan, the former head of the Interim National Government (ING), has formally announced his passing.

A statement, signed by Adeboye Shonekan for the family, said: “To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all and former Head of State, Chief Ernest, Adegunle, Oladeinde Shonekan, GCFR, CBE, the Baba Sale of Egbaland.

He passed this morning of natural causes at the age of 85.

“The family will release further details in due course.” Shonekan, a boardroom guru before his selection to head the ING, died in Lagos yesterday at the age of 85.

He was the Chairman of the ING midwifed by the then Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, between August 26 and November 17 1993 when he was ousted in a palace coup led by late General Sani Abacha who was Secretary of Defence

