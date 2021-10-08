Family, Friends Pay Tributes to Capt. Hosa Okunbo

The second night of triibutes converged a close-knit circle of Okunbo family members and bosom friends at Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo’s residence in GRA Benin in what could be described as a heartfelt evening laced by the sincerity in the eyes and voices of the many who spoke in commemoration of the patriarch.

Awe-inspiring words stimulated the atmosphere, as guests shared compelling stories of personal experiences, sacrifices, and endeavours made by the man they regard as a pillar and colossal symbol. In the words of a guest, “Cappi was everything to everyone”.

Meanwhile, the creme-de-la-creme of Nigeria’s political class also paid their last respects to the late billionaire businessman.

Among them were the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaib and his wife; former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori and his wife; former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole; and Commissioner for Information and Orientation for Edo State, Prince Kassim Afegbua representing the former President Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

With an opening procession led by the Eclectic Praise Group and Pastor Emma Ogidiolu, Mr. Greg Uanseru, a billionaire oil mogul expressed his deep regrets at losing someone he refers to as his twin brother. “He was a man of his words, very kind to a fault,” he described “Integrity and unwillingness-to-be-deceptive” as the key to Captain’s success.

In words that aptly put into context the reason for the gathering, one of the family members said: “Cappi was known with many titles, but being called a father and husband were his favourites.”

And in admiration of Captain Hosa’s contributions to national development, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Rasak Bello Osagie, described Captain as “Passionate about Nigeria with a nationalistic fervour, and his actions were powered by passion, integrity and purpose”.

Indeed, the night was a series of testimony of how Captain Hosa cherished and nurtured friendships throughout his years of existence. This is as many close friends, confidants, and old-time buddies were ably present to bid adieu to their dear pal.

Some of his friends including Captain Mike Williams, Mr Garth Dooley, Mr Peter Okundaye and Tony Idighie shared jolly memories and the most valued moments with Captain Hosa.

They spoke about him as “A man that lived well” and remarked that he “Will be missed not just by my family but the family of all Nigerians because he was a great Nigerian.”

Old friends from the Federal Government College Warri led by Mr Oladimeji Garuba, Mr Frank Longe, and Mrs Roseline Ehanire were also present. They likened him to “A lion who would never retreat” and “a lily of the valley that would continue to live even after it was cut down”.

The siblings of Captain Hosa, however, expressed their gratitude beyond the grief, describing him as “A candle that knows how to share his light with others”.

While declaring their love for Captain Hosa, the quartet of Edith, Bright, Morrison, and Dandisson lauded their brother’s brave accomplishments and giant strides. They equivocally attested to be consoled by the destination of his soul in the bosom of the Lord, as they learn to continue without him.

With a prayer to wrap up the day 2 of tributes, it was easy then to say that indeed it is well with Wells, as guests and family wished him a safe landing to the great beyond.

