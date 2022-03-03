Family, friends remember late business icon, Seriki

Family members, friends and business partners of the late founder and Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive of Omatek Ventures Plc, Mrs Florence Udebu Seriki, FNSE, MFR will gather in Lagos today, to cele- brate the 5th year of the passing of the great amazon and busi – ness icon.

The late Engr Florence Seriki was a colossus who was very vis- ible in the Nigeria ICT space in her time. She scored many firsts as a business woman From a humble beginning, she tread where many dared, to make her company, Omatek, to be quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and visible in the Nige- rian ICT space for over 35 years.

She was one of the pioneer movers for local content policy in Nigeria. Omatek is the first Nigerian ICT company to be quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange and its products include laptops, tablets, phones computer peripherals ac- cessories, servers, solar products and lighting devices. Unfortu- nately, the crunch of the global meltdown affected the company’s fortunes and was unable to pay back its obligation to lenders, par- ticularly the Bank of Industries. Shortly after her death in 2017, Omatek’s flagship factory in Ore- gun was taken over by a receiver appointed by the Bank of Indus- tries. Current GMD of Omatek, Mr Yemi Ogundipe, recalled Mrs. Seri- ki’s contributions to girl child edu- cation, promotion of local content in the ICT space and appealed that the dream should not be allowed to die.

“Nigeria and Nigerians need Omatek at this moment of our de- velopment. Many of our youths are migrating abroad, when they could be gainfully employed by factories like Omatek.” In the recent past, Omatek set up resource centres in many tertiary institutions to assist young students learn and practically experience the world of ICT,” Ogundipe disclosed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...