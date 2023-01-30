Family immortalises Ex-UNILAG VC, Omotola, with N5m endowment

The family of former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Late Professor Jelili Adebisi Omotola (SAN), has instituted a 10- year N5 million endowmen in commemoration of 17 years of the death of the astute legal practitioner. The endowment prize for outstanding students in the Department of Private and Property Law, Faculty of Law of the university, where he taught during his lifetime is instituted to immortalise the late scholar. According to the family of the late Vice- Chancellor, the endowment, which will run for 10 years has prizes which includes N150,000 cash prize for the Best Student (Year 4) in Land Law; N150,000 for the Best Student (Final Year) in Conveyancing Law; N150,000 and N200,000 for the Best Student (LLM) in Secured Credit Transaction Law. Late Professor Omotola was the Vice-Chancellor of the institution from 1995 -2000 and was the first and only lawyer in the University’s 60-year history to be appointed as its Vice-Chancellor.

