News

Family immortalises Ex-UNILAG VC, Omotola, with N5m endowment

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The family of former Vice- Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Late Professor Jelili Adebisi Omotola (SAN), has instituted a 10- year N5 million endowmen in commemoration of 17 years of the death of the astute legal practitioner. The endowment prize for outstanding students in the Department of Private and Property Law, Faculty of Law of the university, where he taught during his lifetime is instituted to immortalise the late scholar. According to the family of the late Vice- Chancellor, the endowment, which will run for 10 years has prizes which includes N150,000 cash prize for the Best Student (Year 4) in Land Law; N150,000 for the Best Student (Final Year) in Conveyancing Law; N150,000 and N200,000 for the Best Student (LLM) in Secured Credit Transaction Law. Late Professor Omotola was the Vice-Chancellor of the institution from 1995 -2000 and was the first and only lawyer in the University’s 60-year history to be appointed as its Vice-Chancellor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yoruba group seeks global intervention on Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the recent killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State, describing the act as genocide.   Recall that Nigerian soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos while lights were said to have been put off.   In a statement by Yoruba […]
News

DSS not planning attacks on S’East banks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…urges public to disregard false claim by IPOB Top military and security sources have called on the public and the international community to disregard the false claim by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that the Department of State Services (DSS) was planning to sponsor attacks on banks in the South East geo-political zone […]
News

Journalism is not a crime – Malami

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

*Says, FG committed to protecting the rights of journalists The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) has said that the Federal Government was committed to promoting a safe and serene environment for the practise of journalism online and offline. This is also as the Attorney-General stressed that journalism […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica