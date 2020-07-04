Family jubilates as 2-year-old missing son resurfaces at age 20

Samuel Nii Quaye, a boy who went missing when he was only two years old has finally been found by his real family at 20 years old. According to reports from local Kenyan news agencies, the boy was found after a radio station, Atinka FM, hosted Samuel. It was on the radio show that he recounted his story and mentioned all he has been through since childhood. Samuel said he has been living with a fetish priest throughout his life and only realised they were not actually related after the man’s wife died.

The obituary poster of the late woman did not include Samuel’s name, which confused him until he enquired about this from his supposed siblings who said he was brought to them more than 18 years back. From that moment, the missing boy decided to trace his roots and locate his family, a quest that brought him to the radio station where his story was aired. It was reported that after the radio show featured Samuel, four different families called saying they had lost their son about 18 years ago.

They were all asked to undertake a DNA test that confirmed Samuel belonged in the Nii Quaye family. The result of the paternity test was 99.98%. Samuel’s father indicated that he recognised a birthmark on him and was absolutely sure the result was going to prove Samuel was his son. The mother of the child, Alberta Yartey, could not hold back her tears and said the return of her son was a confirmation that there truly is a supreme being called God.

