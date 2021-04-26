Metro & Crime

Family of 10 kidnapped in Oyo

A family of 10 has been kidnapped at Agbo Hotel in Ajaawa community, Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of Oyo State.
Radio Nigeria learnt that the victims included the owner of the hotel, Hon. Olukunle Oyedokun, his younger wife, his baby, two daughters, granddaughter, sister-in-law with her son and a guest at the hotel
The abductors were said to have invaded the hotel behind CAC Primary School, Lagbedu Road at about 10pm on Saturday.
The perpetrators reportedly fired shots into the air sporadically, after which they seized the 10 victims and took them to an unknown destination through the bush.
Two of those in the hotel when the kidnappers struck fortunately escaped being abducted.
A family source told Radio Nigeria that the hotelier was preparing for his father’s burial this week Friday.
It was also gathered that the kidnappers had initiated a call through the victims’ phones to their family members on Sunday and demanded N15 million as ransom.
A police patrol team, which was said to have raced to the scene on hearing the gunshots, swiftly put together some police operatives, Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilante group members to comb through the bush in order to rescue the victims and arrest their abductors.
Efforts to speak with the spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, DSP Adewale Osifeso, proved abortive, as his mobile line was off.

