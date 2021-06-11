Metro & Crime

Family of 15 escape death, as early morning inferno consumes shop in Benin

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A family of 15, in Ikpoba community, along Benin Agbor Road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State Friday escaped being consumed by fire  that destroyed a building housing funiture shop worth millions of naira.
An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the inferno started around 1 a.m. and consumed the whole house.
A victim , Mr Ibude Kelly, who resides in the building and was lucky to have escaped with his children and grandchildren who came for visit him, said: “You can see for yourself my brother, I was unable to escaped with any of my property, apart from my family members. We are very lucky, 15 of us were inside the building including my grandchildren.
“I’m empty right now, all my properties are all gone, where do I start from?
“It was even one of my relatives that notified me that fire was burning in our building, if not, it would have been a different case. If not for that my relative who came knocking at my door, it would have been so horrible. God averted the disaster,” he said
One of the shop owners, Mr Kadiri said he received a call around 3 a.m. notifying him that his shop was on fire but there was nothing he could do.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Two held for snatching N6m gold at gunpoint

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested two suspected armed robbers for allegedly robbing a gold merchant of goods worth N6 million at gunpoint. The suspects, Jerry Chuckwedu and Tomiwa Olawale were arrested on Monday at Igbo Olomu area of Isawo in Sagamu. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta […]
Metro & Crime

Deaconess inserted sticks into my private parts – Teenage maid

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

…’also burnt me with lighter’   In a shocking video currently shattering social media, a 14-year-old girl, Princess Michael, claims her madam, Deaconess Yemi Awolola, inserted sticks into her private parts and used lighter on her as punishment.   The video, shared by Okewu Godwin on his Facebook wall, shows Princess sporting healing wounds on […]
Metro & Crime

Land dispute: Gbagede community triumphs in court

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin 

The Onigbagede of Gbagede community in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Abdulhakeem Kayode Ishola, has ordered all illegal occupants of landed property belonging to the community to vacate them forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.   The monarch, in a statement, said the latest judgment of the High Court […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica