Family of 15 escape death, as early morning inferno consumes shop in Benin

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

A family of 15, in Ikpoba community, along Benin Agbor Road, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State Friday escaped being consumed by fire that destroyed a building housing funiture shop worth millions of naira.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said the inferno started around 1 a.m. and consumed the whole house.

A victim , Mr Ibude Kelly, who resides in the building and was lucky to have escaped with his children and grandchildren who came for visit him, said: “You can see for yourself my brother, I was unable to escaped with any of my property, apart from my family members. We are very lucky, 15 of us were inside the building including my grandchildren.

“I’m empty right now, all my properties are all gone, where do I start from?

“It was even one of my relatives that notified me that fire was burning in our building, if not, it would have been a different case. If not for that my relative who came knocking at my door, it would have been so horrible. God averted the disaster,” he said

One of the shop owners, Mr Kadiri said he received a call around 3 a.m. notifying him that his shop was on fire but there was nothing he could do.

