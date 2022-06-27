Metro & Crime

Family of 17-year-old girl killed by suspected ritualists allege compromise

….wants case transferred by Police

 

Family members of 17- year old Miss Jessica Aniche, who was said to have been raped and killed for alleged ritual purposes in Edo State have petitioned the Commissioner of Police requesting the transfer of the investigation from the homicide department of the police and handed to another department, alleging plots to compromise the investigation. Mrs. Paula Aniche and Mrs. Linda Nwosu who are family members of the late Miss Aniche had through their lawyer, Douglas Ogbankwa alleged that suspects in the investigation have been left as free men despite  evidence to the contrary

 

In the letter dated June 15, 2022, addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, the family alleged that “Miss Jessica Anicha a 17-year old girl, was Abducted against her will and murdered by one Nusa Abu, Rasheed, Deborah, Joy, around their house at the MTN MAST road 5, Nosa Edugie Street, Benin City ostensibly for ritual purpose.

“To accentuate this fact, Nusa Abu is suspected to be an internet fraudster and he and the others mentioned above took the corpse of the deceased to the mortuary without contacting her family. “That Nusa Abu and others have been giving incredible stories of how she died that do not add up.

“That our clients are not comfortable with the investigation of the Homicide Section and the IPO  who has refused to arrest some of the culprits and follow some leads that will crack the murder of the innocent and promising girl. We wish to humbly urge you Sir to transfer this matter to another unit, in order to do justice in this matter and bring the culprits to book.”

 

However, when contacted, a senior officer in the Homicide department who does not want his name mentioned said what is delaying the process is an autopsy report that is needed to confirm the cause of death.

 

“The main suspect, Nusa, was in detention for a month and we have to charge him to court, so, as we speak he is in Oko Prison. There is nothing to hide there, it is when the autopsy is conducted that the result will guide the investigation, and we cannot just arrest people without evidence,” he said.

 

