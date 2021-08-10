Family of 3 dies after allegedly eating dinner in Akwa Ibom

Two sisters, Uduak Obong, 30 and Blessing, 18 alongr with Uduak Obong’s seven year old daughter have been reported dead after eating their evening meal in Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased who lived at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium were said to have eaten rice and stew before going to bed the previous night.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Odiko Macdon who disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Monday said the corpses have been evacuated from their home. He added that the Commissioner, CP Andrew Amiengheme has ordered immediate investigation into the cause of death of the deceased.

The Commissioner who has commiserated with the family said the command will spare no resources in finding out the actual cause(s) of their untimely death. The statement reads in parts, “the command has removed the lifeless bodies and commenced investigation on the cause of death of two sisters identified as Uduak Obong aged 30, Blessing aged 18 and Uduak Obong’s 7 year old daughter at their residence at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium.

“Preliminary findings show that they ate rice and stew before going to bed the previous night of the sad incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, CP Amiengheme Andy has condoled with the deceased family and ordered a discreet investigation while vowing to spare no resources in determining the cause of the death.”

Like this: Like Loading...