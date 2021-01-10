Family of 6 burnt to death in auto crash along Akwanga-Keffi Road

A family of six simply identified as the Nuhus including their driver have lost their lives in a car accident along Akwanga-Keffi Road.

The accident as gathered by ait.live from a family member occurred at about 8pm on Saturday night with the car bursting into flames.

The source added that, the family was traveling from Yola to Abuja when the accident occurred adding that, there was no survivor. The bodies of the deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

They are to be buried after funeral prayers at the Lafia Central Mosque later on Sunday.

