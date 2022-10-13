Metro & Crime

Family of 6 drowns as flood overtake home

A family of six has been drowned in flood in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State. New Telegraph, gathered that the incident happened in Nzam community, and that the family was drowned in their house after it was submerged in flood. However, youths of the community were seen bringing out corpses from their house and depositing them in an upland area. “The bodies consisted of a woman, her four children and her sister.

An eye witness said the family was already prepared to leave for a safe place, before they were swept away by the flood. Anambra and Kogi states have been described as the worse hit states in the recent flood. About 81 people were said to have lost their lives in two boat incidences in another part of Anambra; Ogbaru, just last week, while a man who had successfully evacuated his family from the flood and opted to stay back to take care of the vicinity was recent- ly drowned in his sleep in the same Ogbaru. The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), at a press conference said that it has commenced aerial surveillance, using helicopters, to rescue trapped residents of flooded area.

 

