Family of Hosa Okunbo disowns Philip F Okunbo

The family of the late Edo State billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo has denied the existence of a certain Philip F. Okunbo, who issued a press announcement on behalf of the family. In reaction to a piece of viral news on several online news platforms, the family of the late business mogul denied the existence of any Phillip F. Okunbo, claiming that it is a pseudo-identity meant to mislead the public.

The Okunbo family said in a terse statement that “there is no Philip F. Okunbo in the entire Hon. Robert Amos Okunbo family, the family of late Capt Dr Idahosa Wells Okunbo, that very message from that pseudo name and their cronies should be disregarded accordingly.”

