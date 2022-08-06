News

Family of Hosa Okunbo disowns Philip F Okunbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The family of the late Edo State billionaire and philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo has denied the existence of a certain Philip F. Okunbo, who issued a press announcement on behalf of the family. In reaction to a piece of viral news on several online news platforms, the family of the late business mogul denied the existence of any Phillip F. Okunbo, claiming that it is a pseudo-identity meant to mislead the public.

The Okunbo family said in a terse statement that “there is no Philip F. Okunbo in the entire Hon. Robert Amos Okunbo family, the family of late Capt Dr Idahosa Wells Okunbo, that very message from that pseudo name and their cronies should be disregarded accordingly.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WFD: FG seeks investors in agric value chain

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s World Food Day, the Federal Government has called on agro-prenuers across the country to invest more in the agricultural value chain as a way of achieving food security and reducing the market price of commodities. The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed […]
News Top Stories

Fuel scarcity, subsidy solvable through gas – Aregbesola

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the lingering fuel scarcity and costly subsidy being serviced on petroleum products by the Federal Government can be solved if all commercial vehicles in the country run on gas.   While noting that a large chunk of the demand for petrol and diesel would drop if the […]
News

Stakeholders blame moral decadence on poor parenting

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Stakeholders in the education sector have said that poor parenting was the major reason for the moral decadence currently threatening to destroy the youths in the country. The stakeholders, who spoke during a virtual discussion on RayPower FM on the topic ‘Growing Moral Decadence in Classrooms and the Blame Game,’ expressed worry over the relegation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica