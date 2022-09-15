Family of slain CJTF commander gets N10m, house, scholarship

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has released the N10 million and a house to the family of the deceased commander of the ‘Civilian Joint Task Force”(CTF)’ in Bama Local Government who was killed by Boko Haram insurgents in June this year. The ‘Civilian JTF’ is a prominent volunteer group of combat ready youths, famous for using their local understanding of Borno’s terrain to fight Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists, which works closely with the Nigerian military, operating under sectors modelled after military battalions. Kadau, who was com-mander of ‘sector one’ in Bama, was ambushed by Boko Haram, when his team went on routine patrol outside Bama town. Governor Zulum, during his meeting with counterinsurgency volunteers in Bama during the week, paid tribute to Kadau for paying the supreme price in the defence of Borno and Nigeria. Before leaving Bama, Zulum visited the deceased’s family to register his condolence and directed the release of N10 million to the family for their upkeep over a period of time.

