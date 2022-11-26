Family of slain Kogi PDP woman leader seeks help 3 years after

The family of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, Salome Acheju Abu, who was burnt alive at Ochadamu, is now seeking destiny helpers to redeem them from the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) condition situation they have been relegated to. The incident, which was a post-election violence, took place on November 18, 2019, barely 3 days after the Kogi governorship election when Late Abuh was burnt alive in the family house in Ochadamu, Ofu Local Government Area of the state, when the assailants razed down five houses.

The political thugs poured petrol on the houses in the compound and razed them down with Salome screaming for help till she was consumed in the inferno. The widower, Elder Simeon Abu and his children have been crying out to the Federal Government and all well-disposed Nigerians for help to at least rebuild their home. Hence at the 3rd remembrance of her death, they sent out a ‘save our souls’ message to destiny helpers Elder Abu in a statement in Abuja reads: “On 18/11/2019, at Ochadamu, my wife Salome Acheju Abuh was burnt alive for hard work and loyalty to her Party.

“Five of our houses in the same compound were burnt down with her. We are three years down the line in the IDP situation. “As we mourn her in remembrance, we wish to bring up our matter to the ears of destiny helpers. “Let this be our S.O.S. message through this platform. Our family members are still in the IDP situation these three years and counting.” In the previous year’s remembrance for which he held a press conference he had demanded adequate compensation for her murder and her right to life. He had also called on the government and well-meaning Nigerians to treat his family’s homelessness as an emergency.

