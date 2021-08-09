Metro & Crime

Family of three dies after eating rice in A’Ibom 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Two sisters, UduakObong, aged 30,  and Blessing, aged 18, along with UduakObong’s seven-year-old daughter have been reported dead after eating their evening meal in Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased trio, who lived at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium, were said to have eaten rice and and stew before going to bed the previous night of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Monday, said the corpses have been evacuated from their home.

He added that the Commissioner, CP Andrew Amiengheme has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of death of the deceased.

The Commissioner, who has commiserated with the family, said the command will spare no resources in finding out the actual cause(s) of their untimely deaths.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Policemen brutalise widow in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Five policemen attached to the Ile-Epo Police Station have been accused of battering a widow at the Abule-Egba area of the Lagos metropolis. The victim, Mrs. Adeola Arisoyin, who operates a bar, who accused the policemen, said last Wednesday, two of her customers, a lawyer and his friend, came to her bar and collected two […]
Metro & Crime

NDLEA arrests woman on wheelchair, 13 others; recover cocaine, heroin, skunk in raids

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have seized a total of 8,268.2311kilograms of assorted illicit drugs including cocaine, heroin, tramadol, methamphetamine and skunk in a week raid across seven states, namely; Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, Enugu, Bauchi Edo and Anambra states.   The agency’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi in a statement yesterday […]
Metro & Crime

Joy as Kalu reconstructs, renovates schools in Abia

Posted on Author Kenneth Udeh

Teachers, pupils and indigenes of Ohafia and Isiukwuato local government areas of Abia North, Abia State, will have a cause to smile following the intervention of their representative, who is the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in the renovation of primary schools in their communities.   The schools – Ahaba Imenyi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica