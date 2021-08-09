Family of three dies after eating rice in A’Ibom 

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Two sisters, UduakObong, aged 30, and Blessing, aged 18, along with UduakObong’s seven-year-old daughter have been reported dead after eating their evening meal in Akwa Ibom State.

The deceased trio, who lived at Obio Etoi, near the Nest of Champions International Stadium, were said to have eaten rice and and stew before going to bed the previous night of the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko Macdon, who disclosed this in a press statement made available to journalists in Uyo on Monday, said the corpses have been evacuated from their home.

He added that the Commissioner, CP Andrew Amiengheme has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of death of the deceased.

The Commissioner, who has commiserated with the family, said the command will spare no resources in finding out the actual cause(s) of their untimely deaths.

